One person transported to the hospital following shooting at Charleston bar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting at a downtown Charleston bar.
Authorities say it happened at 549 King Street which is the King Street Public House.
According to the Charleston Police Department, the victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina and was alert and conscious at the time.
Authorities say the subject in the shooting is not in custody, however there is no immediate threat to the public. Police officers are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 with any information.
Viewers reported that there was a major police presence blocking traffic in the 500 block of King Street.
Customers at the Prohibition restaurant also reported hearing gunfire at the time of the incident.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.