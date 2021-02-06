Deputy who was on ventilator, battling COVID-19 gets police escort on return home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County deputy who was on a ventilator for weeks battling COVID-19 has returned home after beating the virus.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office posted video of Deputy Dexter Ladson receiving a police escort to his home on Friday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ladson returned home after a serious illness that left him hospitalized for nearly three months.
“We were thrilled to bring our brother home,” officials with the sheriff’s office said.
