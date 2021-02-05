Unsettled pattern continues this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front is lingering close to the Lowcountry tonight while an area of low pressure will move along the front later tonight through Sunday morning. Some rainfall will become heavy at times tonight, so make sure to keep the rain gear close! A few showers will linger through sunrise on Sunday, clearing out for the afternoon with more sunshine. Around an inch of rain expected through Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 50′s on Saturday, mid to upper 50′s on Sunday with more sunshine. Monday will be dry ahead of several systems which will keep rain chances elevated for most of next week. Highs will be a bit warmer as well, in the mid to upper 60′s for the week.