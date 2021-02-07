Investigation underway after hunters find decomposed body in SC woods

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WYFF) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a group of hunters found a body in the woods Saturday.
According to a news release, the hunters called 911 around 8:20 a.m. about a decomposed body that was found in a wooded area at the end of Rufus Land Road, near Jenkins Bridge Road in Westminster.
Officials said deputies and investigators responded to the scene to gather evidence.
Oconee County coroner Karl Addis said the physical characteristics of the deceased woman are consistent with a missing Westminster woman who was known to stay at a home on Rufus Land Road.
Addis said family members of that woman have been made aware of the discovery of the human remains.
He said an autopsy and further testing will be done before a positive identification and cause of death can be confirmed.
