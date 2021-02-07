3 men charged in North Charleston armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested three men for an armed robbery at a gas station.
Affidavits state Dashawn Len Myles, 28, and David Michael Reese, 22, Damon Damond Gates, 24, have been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
Additionally, records show Myles has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and sale or delivery of a stolen pistol.
Affidavits state that robbery happened outside a BP gas station in the 2700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road at 1:25 a.m. Saturday.
Myles, Reese and Gates reportedly stood outside the gas station waiting for the victim to exit. When he did, Affidavits state that Myles pulled a gun out of his pocket and pointed it at the victim while Reese and Gates stood lookout.
Myles then reportedly told the victim not to struggle while he reached in the victim’s pocket and pulled out a wallet and $1,000 in cash.
Myles, Reese and Gates fled the scene but officers say they found the men a short distance away in the 2500 block of Ashley Phosphate Road.
All three were captured on gas station surveillance footage and records state that the gun found with the men was stolen from Canton, Ohio, which is Myles home town.
