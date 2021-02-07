Nightly lane closures begin in Berkeley Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County says they will be closing lanes nightly on Clements Ferry Road.
Officials say the lane closures are part of the Clements Ferry Road widening project and will only extend from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
These most recent lane closures are part of flagging operations for Phase 2 of the Clements Ferry Road widening project.
The lane closures will be on Clements Ferry Road, reportedly between Jack Primus Road and the Wando River Bridge.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.