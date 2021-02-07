Police: Man killed in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are working to find a gunman who killed a man in a shooting late Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the 1800 block of East Montague Avenue at approximately 5:22 p.m. where a shooting had been reported, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS took the man to an area hospital where he later died.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Police have not yet released any details about a gunman or a motive in the killing.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story.
