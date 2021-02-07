North Charleston principal to receive Order of Palmetto Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston High School principal who gained national attention when he started working a third job to help students in need will be honored by the governor Monday morning.
Henry Darby will receive the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, at a brief ceremony at the high school campus.
Walmart last month donated $50,000 to Darby to help him continue his efforts to help students who are facing financial hardships. Darby, who is also
Darby, who is also a Charleston County councilmember, recently began working a part-time job at Walmart to help low-income students and families pay their bills. When the community learned of his work, viewers across the Lowcountry helped raise more than $50,000 in donations.
Officials from the retail giant surprised Darby on national television on Jan. 29 with a $50,000 check.
The Order of the Palmetto is awarded to citizens of South Carolina for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of national or statewide significance. The Order of the Palmetto is a once in a lifetime achievement.
Gov. Henry McMaster will present Darby with the award at 11 a.m. Because of pandemic safety protocols, the ceremony will be by invitation only, the Charleston County School District says.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.