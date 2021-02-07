SC reports 2,228 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,228 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 new confirmed deaths Sunday.
The report also included 269 probable new cases and eight probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.
That brings the totals to 412,996 confirmed cases, 53,377 probable cases, 6,849 confirmed deaths and 802 probable deaths.
Sunday’s report tallied the results of 35,718 individual test results, of which 8.8% were positive.
