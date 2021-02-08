Authorities rule Hanahan officer-involved shooting as suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Solicitor’s Office says investigators have ruled the officer-involved shooting of Javin Ancrum as a suicide.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says the state will not pursue any charges against the Hanahan Police Department for the death of Javin Ancrum.
Ancrum was first reported shot and killed in an officer involved shooting on Dec. 6, 2020. Hanahan Police said they had stopped Ancrum and a passenger after a pursuit and subsequently fired rounds at the car after hearing gunshots.
Upon external review of the incident, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Hanahan police never actually shot Ancrum.
SLED said they conducted an investigation and found through an interview with the passenger that Ancrum had committed suicide in the car. According to the passenger, after the car had stopped, Ancrum unzipped a bag, pulled out a 9mm pistol and said “I have to shoot myself.”
There were two gunshots and SLED says that is when officers began firing at the vehicle.
The passenger was not injured in the incident and the Berkeley County Coroner corroborated the findings.
Solicitor Wilson said, “While Officer Carmeron Blackmon did fire his 40 caliber pistol in response to Ancrum’s gunfire, his shots struck no one. Officer Blackmon’s actions were justified based on South Carolina legal standards.”
