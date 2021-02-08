Beamer Adds Five Analysts to Football Program

Coleman’s first full-time position came at Faulkner University, an NAIA school in Alabama, where he was the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator in 2011 and the offensive coordinator in 2012 and ’13. The Eagles were ranked for the first time ever in 2012. In 2013, Faulkner led the NAIA in total offense (590 ypg), passing offense (421 ypg) and passing touchdowns (29), and reached the NAIA playoffs for the first time after winning the MSC West Division title.