Charleston Co. Parks launching new accessibility committee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Parks is launching an Accessibility Advisory Committee to promote inclusion across all county parks.
Charleston County Parks ADA Coordinator and Director of Recreation Steve Hutton says they are looking for new people in the community to join this group and bring more representation.
Hutton says Charleston County Parks hired a group in 2019 to evaluate their overall accessibility for people with disabilities.
He says some of the recommendations from the audit were small, like updating garbage cans and signs to make sure they are placed close enough to the accessible routes and trails at parks.
Hutton says he hopes this new group can identify other changes or programs that could be launched to improve accessibility and be more inclusive. This ranges from more opportunities at summer camps to potentially a new inclusive park.
“We’re looking for people with disabilities themselves, obviously, we would welcome applications from family or caregivers as well, and then we certainly hope to have representation from at least one medical or healthcare professional or recreation therapist or physical therapist who works with disabilities,” Hutton says.
Monday is the last day to apply to be a part of this accessibility committee and Hutton says he plans for the volunteer members to serve on two-years terms.
