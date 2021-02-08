Charleston EMS receives PPE, twice as effective

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Emergency Medical Services will now be wearing new and improved Personal Protective Equipment on calls.
Charleston County EMS Director David Abrams says they have been working since last year to get this equipment.
The devices are Powered Air Purifying Air Respirators, and Abrams says they provide two and half times more protection than the N95 masks they are currently using.
Charleston County EMS Division Chief Carl Fehr says the added protection is not the only good thing about the new devices.
“Its so nice being able to see everybody’s faces. It’s something we’ve been missing out on for the past year with everyone wearing their mask all the time,” Fehr said. “Being in the back of an ambulance can be a scary thing, something’s going wrong with you and you’re concerned.”
Each Charleston County EMS employee has been assigned their own hood, which covers their entire face. Fehr says the battery purifiers are reusable, so they will be shared by employees.
Records show the county purchased 150 of the PAPR devices costing them a total of $180,000.
Abrams says from now on, all EMS personnel performing direct patient care with a COVID suspicious patient, or COVID positive patient, will be wearing a PAPR device. He also says they are one of the only EMS crews in the nation with this equipment for their entire workforce in the field.
