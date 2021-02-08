The Citadel Announce Non-Conference Baseball Schedule

Additionally, season tickets for the full 2021 home season are now on sale. Season tickets are just $80, with punch cards available for $140. Fans who purchase by Feb. 9 can have their tickets mailed, otherwise tickets will be available at The Citadel Ticket Office or at the game. The best way to insure tickets for the South Carolina and Mississippi State games are to purchase season tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.