The Citadel Announce Non-Conference Baseball Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel head baseball coach Tony Skole announced the Bulldogs’ 2021 non-conference scheduled on Monday. The 21-game slate includes home games against the College of Charleston, South Carolina and Mississippi State.
Additionally, season tickets for the full 2021 home season are now on sale. Season tickets are just $80, with punch cards available for $140. Fans who purchase by Feb. 9 can have their tickets mailed, otherwise tickets will be available at The Citadel Ticket Office or at the game. The best way to insure tickets for the South Carolina and Mississippi State games are to purchase season tickets. Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.
The Bulldogs will open the season on Feb. 19-21 as they welcome Longwood to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park for a three-game series. The following weekend, The Citadel will head to Shipyard Park (Mount Pleasant) for games against Charleston Southern (Feb. 26) and Ball State (Feb. 27).
The month of March opens with a midweek game at Jacksonville (March 3), followed by a weekend home series against North Carolina A&T on March 5-7. The Dolphins will pay a visit to Riley Park on April 14.
The Citadel welcomes the Gamecocks to Riley Park on March 10 at 6 p.m. The two teams will meet in Columbia on March 23 and April 27.
The Bulldogs welcome Davidson to the Lowcountry for a three-game series on March 12-14.
The Citadel and the College of Charleston will play four times this season. The teams will meet at Patriots Point on April 6 and May 11, and at Riley Park on April 20 and May 18.
The Bulldogs welcome former player and assistant coach Chris Lemonis back to Charleston on May 5 when he brings Mississippi State to town.