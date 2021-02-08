CofC’s Jasper Collects CAA Player of the Week Honors

CHARLESTON, S.C. – For the first time of his career, College of Charleston junior guard Zep Jasper (Augusta, Ga.) collected Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors as announced by the conference office on Monday.
After a two-week team pause, Jasper led the Cougars to a 2-0 weekend and series sweep of Towson. He averaged a team-leading 19.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game against the Tigers.
In the team’s 90-88 double-overtime win on Saturday, Jasper matched his career high with 21 points, while adding four rebounds. He later recorded a game-high 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting from the floor, while equaling his career high with seven rebounds on Sunday. Jasper is currently on a four-game double-digit scoring streak.