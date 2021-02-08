Coroner identifies man found dead in car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says they have identified the body of a man found dead in his car.
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says the body discovered was Wilson “Billy” Hodge Jr. and he was a 61-year-old Charleston native.
Hodge Jr. was found dead in his vehicle located off Jackwood Court at approximately 12:47 a.m. Monday.
O’ Neal says the cause of death is pending further investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.