Coroner identifies man found dead in car
By Riley Bean | February 8, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 10:43 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says they have identified the body of a man found dead in his car.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says the body discovered was Wilson “Billy” Hodge Jr. and he was a 61-year-old Charleston native.

Hodge Jr. was found dead in his vehicle located off Jackwood Court at approximately 12:47 a.m. Monday.

O’ Neal says the cause of death is pending further investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

