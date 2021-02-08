Cougars Claim Series Sweep Over Tigers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Zep Jasper scored 17 points with seven rebounds as College of Charleston returned from a two-week team pause to sweep Towson, 66-53, on Sunday at TD Arena.
The Cougars (7-8, 5-3 CAA), who also beat the Tigers 90-88 in double-overtime on Saturday, had not played a weekend series since Jan. 16-17. They are now two games back in the latest league standings behind Northeastern, James Madison and preseason favorite Hofstra.
Cameron Copeland added 14 points for Charleston, while Payton Willis had 13 points. Lorenzo Edwards made a season-high three blocks.
Nicolas Timberlake had 13 points for the Tigers (3-12, 2-8 CAA), whose losing streak reached seven games. Zane Martin, who had 34 points on Saturday, was held to 12 points. Charles Thompson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Cougars continue their homestand with another back-to-back weekend with Elon (3-6, 0-5 CAA) on Saturday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 14 at TD Arena. Both games are set to tip-off at 1:00 p.m. (ET) and will be broadcast on FloSports.
POSTGAME NOTES
· For the eighth-straight conference game, College of Charleston went with the starting five of Zep Jasper, Payton Willis, Brenden Tucker, Lorenzo Edwards and Osinachi Smart (5-3).
· College of Charleston swept the regular-season series with Towson for the third-straight year. The Cougars now lead 13-7 in the all-time series with the Tigers.
· Zep Jasper extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games with a game-high 17 points against Towson. It marked his 12th double-figuring scoring game of the season.
· Payton Willis recorded his 12th double-digit game of the season with 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from long range against Towson.
· Cameron Copeland turned in back-to-back double-figure games against Towson including 14 points on Sunday. He also added six rebounds and made one steal in 28 minutes off the bench for the Cougars.
· Lorenzo Edwards made three of the team’s five blocked shots in the ballgame against Towson. It marked a season best for him.
· The Cougars shot 52.2 percent from the field (24-of-46) against the Tigers – the fourth time this season to shoot over 50 percent from the floor in a single game.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“I told the guys, ‘the sweet sound of victory.’ It’s a good feeling and a good sound. Coming off a break, we didn’t know exactly what to expect. To be able to come out again and compete at a high level and really defend and rebound. It was a good sign for our team, and hopefully, we can build on it. We had a lot of guys contribute and a lot of guys step-up and make big plays. I was really proud of the total team effort. I was really proud of the energy the guys played with after a slugfest yesterday. It was a good weekend for us and something we can continue to build on.”
On the team’s 5-3 record in conference play …
“I haven’t really looked at the league a lot in terms of the race. I am just focused on our team getting better. I know our team is making progress, especially after this weekend. We have been in some close games. We are two-or-three possessions from being 8-1. Right now, it’s all about trying to develop this team, so we can maximize our talents and our abilities. Hopefully, we can be playing the best basketball we can play in the month of March.”
College of Charleston Junior Guard Zep Jasper
On playing back-to-back games after being on a team pause …
“We were pretty excited to get back out there. Yesterday’s game was a bump in the road with two overtimes. It was just great for us to be out there. This was a great weekend for us. It showed our perseverance. We executed key plays in the end (of both games).”
On the play of teammate Cameron Copeland this weekend …
“Cam Copeland. He is a great player. I call him Baby Kevin Durant. He has all of the skills and tools. He’s 6-6, 6-7. I have a lot of confidence in Cam. He has a bright future and is confident. I want to give him a congrats on having these two good games coming out of our COVID pause.”
On the team’s 5-3 record in conference play …
“I feel we are positioned to make a run. I have great confidence in this team. It’s a special group. We just have to keep going and keep climbing. We have to stay humble at all times. By staying humble, you stay level headed.”