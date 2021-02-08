Deputies investigate Berkeley Co. murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a murder after they found a man shot in the face in Pineville.
Deputies say they first responded to the 1000 block of Murrell Block Drive after receiving calls about a shooting victim.
An incident report states first responders arrived at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday when they found a victim sitting in a chair just inside the home. They say he had an entry wound in his cheek, but neither police or EMTs could find a pulse.
Upon investigation, police say they found a witness who saw a man run out of the house and make eye-contact with the witness. An incident report says the witness thought the man looked surprised to see him and sped off in a blue car.
This incident is under investigation by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to contact the BCSO.
