Deputies respond to reported Sunday night shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near Moncks Corner late Sunday night, according to Berkeley County dispatchers.
Deputies responded to the area of Power House Road near Moncks Corner where the incident was reported, dispatchers said, adding they were searching for a possible gunman.
A helicopter has been conducting a search from the air using a spotlight to search a wooded area near Black Oak Road.
There was no immediate word on how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries.
Deputies have not yet released information about the person they are searching for.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.