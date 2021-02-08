Walterboro family awakens to house fire and narrowly escapes

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials said a family narrowly escaped a house fire in Colleton County this past weekend.
It happened early Sunday morning at a home on the 300 block of King Street in Walterboro.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue said at 2:54 a.m. 911 operators received a report of a fire with the caller telling dispatchers that the home had visible flames.
“The family was awakened by smoke and flames in the home and narrowly escaped into the rainy night,” CCFR officials said.
When crews got to the scene they found more than half of the house on fire with flames coming out of all the front windows. In addition, authorities said the roof of the car port had already collapsed.
A report by CCFR officials stated that crews worked for about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control and remained on the scene for 2 and half more hours.
“The interior of the home was gutted and the family lost most of their belongings as well as a vehicle under the carport,” CCFR officials said.
Authorities said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen in the area of the stove.
“A family member noted they had been cooking earlier,” CCFR officials said. “The Red Cross is assisting the family.”
