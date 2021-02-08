Fetter Health to host 2 Berkeley County vaccine clinics this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fetter Health Care Network will host two Berkeley County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people in Phase 1A of the rollout.
That will include those who are 65 years of age or older, health care workers, parents of medically-fragile or disabled children, long-term care facility residents and staff and critical essential workers.
The clinics will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, according to a release from Fetter.
Tuesday’s clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Alvin Community Center, at 2191 Santee River Rd. in Saint Stephen.
Thursday’s clinic will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Day Dawn Baptist Church, at 2057 Highway 45 in Pineville.
“We are thankful to continue hosting our mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with our generous community members,” Fetter CEO Aretha R. Powers said. “We are honored to partner with SC DHEC and other local partners to serve the Lowcountry and push back against the coronavirus. Our team truly has shown what it means to be a community health center through their service over past year and we will continue doing our part in caring for our friends and neighbors in our surrounding communities.”
Persons who qualify to receive the vaccine should arrive at the clinic and will be asked to complete on-site registration. Those arriving for vaccination should bring their insurance cards and verification in order to complete registration:
- Personal photo identification verifying age
- Health care worker (employee badge, picture of professional license, personalized letter from employer)
- Parent of medically fragile or disabled child (signed attestation form from provider of child)
COVID-19 vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis at the clinic site. Vaccinations will only be provided to persons who meet the distribution criteria, as designated by DHEC.
