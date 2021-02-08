2 Florida FBI agents killed while serving warrant laid to rest

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CBS News) - Family, friends and fellow FBI agents gathered for a pair of memorial services to honor two agents who died in the line of duty.
Agents Laura Schwartzenberger and Dan Alfin died early Tuesday when they went to serve a warrant in a child pornography in Sunrise.
Alfin’s service was held Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Schwartzenberger and Alfin were best friends on and off the field.
“On Tuesday, we lost not one of our own but two, two warriors who took on one of the hardest jobs in the FBI, crimes against children,” he said. “Two best friends who shared the same passion, the same determination and in spite of all they’d witnessed in their extraordinary careers, the same sense of optimism and hope that comes from work that matters.”
Alfin, who also investigated child exploitation cases, had previously worked at FBI headquarters handling major cases involving violent crimes against children, according to court records. He had a degree in information technology and went through the FBI’s specialized training programs for cybercrimes. He was involved in a major child exploitation investigation dubbed Playpen that resulted in arrests around the world.
“Dan’s legacy is one of passion, dedication and principle. It’s what you imagine when you think of a proud FBI agent who will do anything to catch the bad guys and a devoted father who would do anything to protect his family,” Wray said.
Alfin leaves behind a wife and a child.
Schwartzenberger’s service was held at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday.
“Daniel and Laura showed us great love on Tuesday morning. That work was a natural outlet for their strong desire to help people. We know that ultimately a journey, life is ultimately a journey that does not end in death,” Father James Quinn said at Scwartzenberger’s service. “Laura’s and Daniel’s lives made a real difference for us. That’s why this place is filled today with mourners for remembering two lives well-lived, and honoring a man and a woman who gave themselves so that others might live. We thank God for the gifts of these two people, and many, many more like them.”
Schwartzenberger, originally from Colorado and a mother of two, joined the FBI in 2005 and her initial assignment was with the FBI’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, office before she was assigned to FBI Miami in 2010.
Wray also spoke at her memorial.
“There are no good words to make sense of a loss like this, no good words for a day like Tuesday, or like today,” Wray said. “There’s a heaviness in our hearts, of burden unlike any other, because there is nothing more devastating to the FBI family than the loss of an agent in the line of duty.”
Three other agents were wounded in the shooting.
The gunman, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, later killed himself, authorities said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.