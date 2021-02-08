2 Florida FBI agents killed while serving warrant laid to rest

“Daniel and Laura showed us great love on Tuesday morning. That work was a natural outlet for their strong desire to help people. We know that ultimately a journey, life is ultimately a journey that does not end in death,” Father James Quinn said at Scwartzenberger’s service. “Laura’s and Daniel’s lives made a real difference for us. That’s why this place is filled today with mourners for remembering two lives well-lived, and honoring a man and a woman who gave themselves so that others might live. We thank God for the gifts of these two people, and many, many more like them.”