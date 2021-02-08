Man accused of shooting mother faces attempted murder charge

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting at a home that happened on Mount Pleasant Drive near Moncks Corner.
Deputies responded on Sunday shortly after 11 p.m.
Authorities say 18-year-old Dairon Brown is facing attempted murder charges after shooting his mother.
An incident report says dispatch received a call from a woman who said she had been shot. When a deputy arrived on the scene, he said he found a woman who been shot and had apparent wounds to her chest and head, the report states.
The mother told deputies her son shot her multiple times and then ran away, according to the report.
Authorities say while the deputies were still on scene the suspect walked out of the woods and was immediately taken into custody.
The report states the mother said they were in an argument, but she did not know why her son shot her.
Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office says the mother was taken to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.
