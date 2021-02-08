3 minors with gun, scale and marijuana detained after pursuit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have detained three juveniles after a pursuit ended in a crash at the Santee Cooper gate.
The driver will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights, malicious injury under $2,000, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol, and possession of marijuana.
Deputies say they were patrolling the area of North Live Oak when they saw a silver Hyundai traveling south almost strike a curb and overcorrect. At this point deputies say they turned on their lights to commence a traffic stop, but the car increased speed for a five mile chase.
After making several aggressive turns and reaching speeds over 120 mph, deputies say the suspects crashed into the gates of the Santee Cooper facility near Pinopolis.
One juvenile fled on foot but was caught while the other two were rescued and detained by deputies after becoming trapped in the car.
Upon a search of the car, deputies say they found a 9 mm pistol, fully loaded with one in the chamber, a digital scale, plastic bags and 14 grams of marijuana.
