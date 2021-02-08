Neighbors, Charleston group express concerns over planned development on peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors and a local group say they want to make sure a proposed 8-story apartment complex at the entrance of the Charleston peninsula does not worsen frequent flooding issues in the area.
Winslow Hastie, president of the Historic Charleston Foundation, said the location right across from the Medical University of South Carolina and Roper St. Francis Hospitals is a critical spot of the city.
“The reality is this site while it is adjacent to the medical district, it’s actually located in the Harleston Village neighborhood which is a historic neighborhood of much lower scale,” Hastie said. “This being a linkage between the medical district and the Alberta long lake, and we’re very concerned about the over development at this site.”
Hastie said he is concerned about the impacts the current plans for the approximately 320-unit building could have on an area that frequently floods.
“It was historically marsh, so it’s low. Super low, and floods all the time,” Hastie said.
The development includes plans to build a new public park and dock on the side of the lake along Halsey Boulevard.
Jason Long, Vice President of Southeastern Development, says the plans do include flood mitigation, diverting water from the medical district away.
“Our site will reduce stormwater runoff through our development. First, the direct runoff from this site will be reduced, which is consistent with City of Charleston ordinance for development in this area,” Long said in a statement. “We will also improve inflow and outflow in the adjoining Alberta Long Lake for flooding relief in the surrounding area.”
Still, those with the Charleston Historic Foundation said they want to see the size of the development scaled down and more architectural details discussed before backing the project.
“The improvements to the lake itself not only as a recreational amenity but also as a way to mitigate flooding, there’s great thoughts there but we need a lot more details,” Hastie said. “The architecture really needs to speak of the quality architecture of Charleston and as it stands now, it does not.”
Neighbor Leslie Turner agrees with the Charleston Historic Foundation and says she’s worried that traffic which backs up daily for a local school will only get worse with more people moving in.
“We have an elementary school, Mason Prep, is right here. The carpool line backs up to Calhoun twice a day as it is,” Turner said. “It’s a neighborhood. It’s not meant to be a cut through. It’s not meant for another 300 cars in and out a day.”
Long said they will be adding buffers to the roadway and anticipate many of the new tenants to work in the Medical District and walk rather than use cars.
“We are increasing the landscape buffer along Calhoun street to roughly 16′ between the sidewalk and curb of Calhoun Street for pedestrian safety,” Long said. " Also, we are planning for many of our residents to work within the medical district, thus reducing the need for daily vehicle trips to and from work.”
The development plans will go before Charleston’s board of architectural review on Wednesday.
