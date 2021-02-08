Officers hand out citations for downtown mask violations during Super Bowl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As people made their way to downtown Charleston’s bar scene to watch the Super Bowl, officials with the city enforced the city’s mask ordinance.
Charleston Tourism and Livability officers and Charleston Police teamed up to issue citations to anyone they spotted on city sidewalks who were not wearing face masks.
Six officers were dedicated to the effort Sunday night. Four of them were from the tourism department and the other two were police officers.
“Our primary focus is on the public rights away and people not wearing a mask while out on the on the city streets and sidewalks,” Tourism Commission Manager Lee Burbage said. “That’s where we feel we can do the most good and have the biggest impact.”
The citations start with a $100 fine for a first offense. But fines add up quickly after that.
A second offense carries a $200 fine. Violators face $400 for a third offense and $500 for subsequent offenses.
“Definitely making sure that we’re not getting tickets,” college student Jake Albano said. “It’s just, they’re charging us a lot of money, especially in college.”
Many who came downtown for the big game said the threat of tickets made wearing a mask top of mind.
“I wouldn’t go out without one and when I see my friends without one I tell them to put it up if there’s a cop,” college student Sophia Cinti said. “We don’t want to get fined, obviously. That would be the worst.”
“We are more focused during these hours to make sure we have it on,” Charleston resident Tripp Hughes said.
While some agree with the city’s enforcement, others say they have mixed feelings about citing individual people.
“Saturday nights, there’s 100 people walking down here so I can get it,” Hughes said. “At the same time, when you’re in a group, put it on. If you’re by yourself, I don’t really see that being a big problem right now.”
Officers also cited businesses and some employees for not wearing masks. But ultimately, rather than writing tickets, officers said they want businesses to take the lead in making sure their customers follow the mask ordinance.
The officers said they planned to be out until midnight, but would stay later if people are still out and about.
