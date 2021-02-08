Parent Survival Guide: U.S. sees increase in kids with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Since late January, the Academy of Pediatrics said about 2.68 million kids in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Academy of Pediatrics said kids represent 12.7% of all cases in the U.S. Pediatrician Dr. Tory Caudle with Sweetgrass Pediatrics says as we see more nationwide cases of the virus as a whole we will continue to see more cases involving kids.
“While kids still have a low infection rate compared to adults and still relatively rare to have severe illness if you increase the population size of kids that are sick then you will have more with severe illness even though the numbers are still low we are still seeing increases,” Caudle said.
Caudle said as of right now she does not think the increase of COVID-19 cases in kids has anything to do with the new variants. She says she has only seen a small percentage of severe Illness in kids and they’re much less likely to be hospitalized or die from Covid-19.
Caudle said she does not want to see those numbers go up and urges parents to continue to practice current CDC safety measures.
“No matter what, we want parents and families to social distance, the hand washing and mask wearing. That’s the best we can do right now,” Caudle said.
When it comes to kids getting back in school she stands with the guidance the CDC recently released. She feels ok with kids getting back into the classroom as long as school districts have extensive safety measures in place and are properly distancing, using masks, sanitizing and following other safety procedures.
“As long as you talk to your kids and the schools are doing their part we should be ok,” Caudle said. “Kids have milder symptoms and parents think it’s just a cold. It can be asymptomatic. There’s a wide range there. So any type of symptoms that are new with your child, you should make an effort to keep them from being around other people or keep them at home.”
Currently, the CDC said it does not know if the new COVID-19 variants are causing more cases of a rare complication in children called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.
Caudle said if you think your child might be sick, or if they’re diagnosed with COVID-19, stay in contact with your pediatrician.
