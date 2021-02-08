Police investigating after one person injured in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting in North Charleston Monday afternoon.
At 2:25 p.m., police officers responded to the 4800 block of Rivers Avenue for reports of gunshots heard in the area.
A report states as officers were investigating this incident, police received a report of an individual suffering from gunshot wounds, and that person was in the area of the 1900 block of E. Montague Avenue.
“The male individual was located in that area and he was suffering from gunshot injury,” NCPD officials said. “He was transported to the hospital for treatment.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.