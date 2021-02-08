Questions linger about whether pregnant women should get COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While many health experts recommend pregnant healthcare workers on the frontlines receive a COVID-19 vaccine, some worry about the lack of data from clinical trials related to how mothers and their unborn children may be impacted long term.
What is clear though is that many medical professionals believe it is safer for pregnant women to get the vaccine than to be at risk of getting COVID-19.
Medical associations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and The Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine recommend pregnant women, who are eligible, should get one of the available COVID-19 vaccines.
“Vaccination in pregnancy, thankfully, is not a new phenomenon,” Summerville Medical Center’s Dr. Sanjay Patwardhan said. “It’s a nice precedence in terms of the safety of vaccines.”
However, the World Health Organization recommends against using mRNA vaccines like the ones being offered by Moderna and Pfizer in pregnant women, according to an article in Harvard Health Publishing.
Others argue the benefits of immunity to COVID-19 outweigh the potential vaccine risks.
“When you look at the data, clearly COVID-19 poses special challenges in pregnancy,” Patwardhan said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say pregnant people have an increased risk of severe illness from a COVID-19 infection. That includes possible ICU admission, the need for a ventilator and even death.
While there’s only limited data available about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines given during pregnancy, studies involving people who are pregnant are planned and Moderna and Pfizer are monitoring people in clinical trials who became pregnant, according to the CDC.
“Typically the safest time for any pregnant lady to consider vaccine is the second trimester and third trimester…where the baby’s organs are very well completely developed, and therefore, the risk of harm to organ development is virtually zero with such technology,” Patwardhan said.
For now, medical officials suggest pregnant women should consult with their doctors and make a decision that’s best for them.
