SCHP: 1 killed after vehicle runs off road, overturns into pond in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after a vehicle went into a pond in Little River.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle recovery call around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Fairway Drive, off Highway 17, where a car was found in a pond.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2007 Cadillac was driving on Highway 17 when it ran off the road, hit an embankment and went into the pond.
Lee said the driver of the vehicle died in the crash. The name of the victim has not been released yet.
Horry County Fire Rescue’s dive team was deployed to help towing crews attach to the vehicle, and pull it out of the water.
