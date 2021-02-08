Deputies: Man shoots mother multiple times after argument at Moncks Corner home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of shooting his mother multiple times following an argument at a Moncks Corner home.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dairon Taimayne Brown on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
His arrest stems from an investigation on Sunday when a deputy responded to a home on Mount Pleasant Drive for a woman who said she had been shot at a camper. When the deputy arrived he found a woman sitting on a couch with apparent wounds to her chest and head.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman said during an argument her son had shot her multiple times and fled on foot.
The report states the mother said they were in an argument, but she did not know why her son shot her.
While deputies were still on scene, the incident report states that Brown walked out of the woods and was immediately taken into custody.
The mother was transported to Trident Hospital.
The investigation began when deputies responded to a reported shooting in Moncks Corner late Sunday night.
Deputies responded to the area of Power House Road near Moncks Corner where the incident was reported, dispatchers said, adding they were searching for a possible gunman.
A helicopter was seen conducting a search from the air using a spotlight to search a wooded area near Black Oak Road.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.