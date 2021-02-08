Software issue affecting web-based learning at Berkeley Co. schools

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says they are working to correct a software bug affecting online classes Monday morning.
District spokesperson Katie Tanner said the district is experiencing “a filtering software issue which is impacting access to web-based instruction.”
She said the district’s Technology staff contacted the vendor and will be working quickly to resolve the issue.
Parents have been contacted about the problem via email and text alert, she said.
District officials have not said when they expect the issue to be resolved.
