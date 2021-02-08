Wet weather returns with warmer temperatures this week!

By Christopher Holtzman | February 8, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST - Updated February 8 at 11:46 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After seeing sunshine this morning, clouds will increase this afternoon with warmer weather across the Lowcountry. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 60 degrees. A small chance of a shower will sneak into the area tonight with a few showers possible on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. It will be a week with more clouds than sun and the chance of a few showers each day through the end of the week. Temperatures will cool down on Wednesday before making a run at 70 degrees, or warmer, on Thursday. It appears that a cold front will cool us back down into the 50s for highs this upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, pleasant. High 60. Low 52.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower High 68. Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High 60. Low 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers likely. High 69. Low 59.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers likely. High 65. Low 48.

