Wet weather returns with warmer temperatures this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After seeing sunshine this morning, clouds will increase this afternoon with warmer weather across the Lowcountry. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 60 degrees. A small chance of a shower will sneak into the area tonight with a few showers possible on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. It will be a week with more clouds than sun and the chance of a few showers each day through the end of the week. Temperatures will cool down on Wednesday before making a run at 70 degrees, or warmer, on Thursday. It appears that a cold front will cool us back down into the 50s for highs this upcoming weekend.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, pleasant. High 60. Low 52.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower High 68. Low 51.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High 60. Low 55.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers likely. High 69. Low 59.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers likely. High 65. Low 48.
