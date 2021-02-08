Wet weather returns with warmer temperatures this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds as we transition back to cloudier but warmer weather across the Lowcountry. Highs today will top out near 60 degrees. A small chance of a shower will sneak into the area tonight with a few showers possible on Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. It will be a week with more clouds than sun and the chance of a few showers each day through the end of the week. Temperatures will cool down on Wednesday before making a run at 70 degrees, or warmer, on Thursday. It appears that a cold front will cool us back down into the 50s for highs this upcoming weekend.