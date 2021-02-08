Williamsburg County couple charged in death of 9-year-old child

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a Williamsburg County couple for the death of a 9-year-old child.
Authorities arrested 42-year-old Tasha Temeeka McFadden on Monday and charged her with homicide by child abuse, and aiding and abetting. Bobby Joe Fulton, Jr., 32, was arrested on Feb. 5 and was charged with homicide by child abuse.
An arrest affidavit states the death happened on Dec. 29 in Kingstree.
Authorities said Fulton used blunt force to cause injuries to the victim which led to his death, and did not take the child to the hospital or call 911. Investigators said McFadden allowed Fulton to inflict those injuries.
According to court records, McFadden said on two occasions that she was informed that Fulton was abusing the child and neglected to act on this information which allowed Futon to continue to harm the victim.
Both were locked up at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.