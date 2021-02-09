Charleston bar hoping for stronger police presence on King Street after shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Management at a downtown Charleston bar say they are hoping for a stronger police presence on King Street after someone shot at their employees wounding one of them.
The shooting happened at King Street Public House on 549 King Street late Friday night after police say a patron took out a gun and fired at employees following an argument over the closing of the bar.
“We are saddened by the unfortunate incident that occurred Friday night,” said management at Public House. ”This type of thing should never happen, much less, in an entertainment district where people are enjoying themselves.”
“Our hope is that the City Of Charleston Police Department will be showing a stronger presence in the Upper King Street area moving forward,” Public House officials said. “At this time our primary focus will be the health and safety of our employees as well as our patrons.”
An incident report released by investigators states it all started when a group of four people became upset about being made to leave the bar at closing time and not being allowed back inside.
Investigators said this led to a verbal altercation with the bouncers on the sidewalk in front of the door.
According to investigators, when the 28-year-old victim, identified as another employee at Public House, went to the door to help his co-workers one of the subjects in the group took out a gun and fired shots at the staff before fleeing.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.
Police are continuing the investigation and are asking anyone with information to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crimes Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.