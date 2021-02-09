Charleston homeless shelter and MUSC provide free COVID testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston homeless shelter says they are partnering with the Medical University of South Carolina to provide free COVID-19 testing for anyone in the community.
The One80 Place says MUSC will hold their pop-up testing clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The testing will take place at One80 Place’s location at 35 Walnut Street.
Organizers want to remind participants the testing is free and appointments aren’t necessary. They only ask that all patients please wear a mask and bring an ID.
Patients must be two years old or older in order to participate, but One80 Place says results will be available within three to five days, if not sooner.
