Crews ready to take down centuries-old tree in Wando area

WANDO, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are getting ready to take down a centuries-old tree in the Wando area late Monday night. The tree is dubbed “The Meeting Tree” and it’s standing in the way of the Clements Ferry Road widening project.
State transportation officials decided to move forward with the project because two history groups say it wasn’t significant enough to save. The tree is estimated to be about 250 years old.
People who are not happy with the project are lining up in protest to try and stop crews from bringing it down.
Johnny “Sammy” Sanders
“This tree is 16 feet in diameter. It’s a part of African American history it’s called a ‘meeting tree’ because people used to meet under it,” said John Sanders. “It used to be the center of the Cainhoy-Huger area.”
Sanders said he and supporters of the tree will be out protesting to save the tree all week.
