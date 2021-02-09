DD4 teacher accused of child sex solicitation has license suspended

DORCHESTER COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher for Dorchester District 4 who is accused of child sex solicitation had his teaching license suspended.
Alan Craig Brown of Ladson, who is a former teacher at the Odyssey Education Center, was arrested this past January after investigators say the 66-year-old man solicited a person he believed to be a minor.
He was then placed on administrative leave on Jan. 19.
On Jan. 28, the South Carolina State Board of Education suspended Brown’s license.
“The SCDE has reason to believe that, due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Mr. Brown may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under his instruction and that emergency action is required,” the board said in the summary suspension order.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested Brown in January. Investigators with the Charleston County and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Offices assisted with the investigation.
