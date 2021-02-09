Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after motorcycle hits wild boar on roadway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person is dead and another hospitalized after a motorcycle struck a wild boar that was in the roadway in Colleton County.
The Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:30 p.m. on Sniders Highway near Folks Road and involved a 1999 Honda VT-750 motorcycle.
According to troopers, the motorcycle was traveling north on Sniders Highway when the vehicle struck the boar that was in the roadway. The collision caused both the driver and the passenger to be ejected.
The driver died on the scene while the passenger was flown to Trident Medical Center.
Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the driver was not wearing a helmet and the passenger was wearing a helmet.
The coroner’s office has not released the identity of the deceased.
