ESA surf competition up for discussion at Folly Beach Council meeting

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach City Council says they are deciding whether to host an annual surfing competition.
After all of the Eastern Surfing Association competitions were cancelled at Folly Beach last year, surfers are wondering if the city will continue the moratorium since they are free of state regulations.
Eastern Surfing Association Director Marshall DePass says he believes they are going to be able to make it happen this summer, but there will be some adjustments to keep things safe in light of the coronavirus.
DePass says they will not have their typical buffet style food, tents will not be allowed side-by-side, and face masks will be mandatory in the judging area.
The ESA has hosted the annual surf competitions for more than 50 years.
With last year’s events cancelled, DePass says they have already received an overwhelming number of responses to complete in the 2021 events.
The ESA says they are considering a limit to the number of competitors in each event, although nothing has been finalized yet.
DePass says they are expecting to draw in 300 to 500 spectators for the events.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says he expects the council will approve the plans to host the surf competition.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.