Folly Beach votes on smoking ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Folly Beach says they are voting on an ordinance which would ban smoking on the beach.
Lawmakers say this is about more than just the act of smoking. Council Member Amy Ray who is behind this proposed ordinance says cigarette butts are the primary source of litter on Folly Beach.
After years of preparing the ordinance, City Council says they will vote Tuesday on whether to ban smoking on the beach for the first time.
The ban would cover all beach property including beach accesses, but lawmakers say smoking would be defined as smoking, carrying or holding a smoking product.
Although littering is already against the law, the council member behind this ordinance, council member Amy Ray, says this would make a big difference in minimizing beach pollution.
Penalties would start at $25 for the first offense, but officials say the fines double for the second and third offense.
If this ordinance is approved by council Tuesday, it will need one more reading before going into effect.
