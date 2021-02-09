Mount Pleasant mobile home neighborhood could be redeveloped

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Six Mile Community in Mount Pleasant could soon see new homes coming to the area, but not before older, existing homes are rezoned and moved.
The Mount Pleasant Planning Department says the owners of the Watts Mobile Home Park want to re-develop the mobile home site with single family residential houses.
This is along Six Mile Road, in the Norwood Oaks subdivision. It is right before the Sweetgrass Village neighborhood at Show Basket Way.
The Mount Pleasant Planning Department says that request was not favorable and they have suggested it be rezoned as a Low Density Residential District.
This would allow for larger lots in the new subdivision and would gear the neighborhood toward more traditional houses with more land space.
There are 31 mobile homes on-site, and all appear to be occupied. These residents are on month-to-month leases and the planning department says the Watts Park owners have been working with the residents to find them other places to live.
If approved for first reading, the department says they will still need a second reading before work can begin.
