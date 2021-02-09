MUSC postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to shipment issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is having to postpone COVID-19 vaccine appointments because of issues with shipment.
MUSC officials said they have moved 8,037 appointments between Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
A spokesperson for MUSC said this is happening because of a fluctuation of shipments they get each week.
Previously they had a backlog of vaccines they could use when shipments get low, but those vaccines have already been used.
While some people are having to re-schedule their second dose of the vaccine, some people say they still have not gotten their first dose.
“While unavoidable given the supply chain dynamics at this time, MUSC Health is making every effort to prevent these disruptions and apologizes for the inconvenience and frustration that rescheduling appointments may cause for some patients,” officials said in a statement.
