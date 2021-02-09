Police continuing investigation into gun battle at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are continuing their investigation into a gun battle that happened at a Summerville apartment complex.
It happened at the Arbor Village complex on 10825 Dorchester Road late Friday night.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department released a report on Monday stating that the incident began when a resident spotted a car that he had seen multiple times and described it as a “suspicious vehicle.”
The resident, who was in his apartment, said he saw three male suspects get out of that vehicle and walk around the resident’s car.
At that time, the resident said he clicked the lock button to his car which made an audible noise, at which point the suspects ran back to their car, grabbed guns, and began firing towards one of the apartment buildings. The resident said once the shooting from the suspects stopped, he grabbed his gun, climbed the staircase and fired 13 rounds at the suspects who began to run towards the back of the complex.
Another resident said she saw the suspect’s vehicle before and said a few male subjects had walked around the apartment complex the night before and had asked her if someone was home. This resident reported that she believed the male subject who had spoken to her was involved in Friday’s shooting.
She said she heard multiple shots but did not see anything because she went into the bathroom for safety. A neighbor said she heard several shots and then got on the ground.
Residents reported multiple bullet holes in one of the buildings at the apartment complex.
Authorities said there have been no arrests made so far. Police officers are continuing the investigation.
If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.