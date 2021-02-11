Average daily inmate population drops 42 percent at Al Cannon Detention Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups working to reform the criminal justice system in Charleston County say while a longstanding initiative at the Al Cannon Detention Center has dramatically decreased the inmate population, more still needs to be done.
Leaders with the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council said the local average inmate population at the county’s jail has decreased by 42 percent from 1,111 in 2014 to 639 as of February 1.
The CJCC started in 2015 when they were awarded $150,000 planning grant as a part of the Safety and Justice Challenge, a national initiative to curb overcrowding and misuse of jail systems. They later received $2.25 million.
“We’ve really been working ever since to study our local criminal justice system, identify the areas where improvements can be made,” Project director Kristy Danford said.
This week, the group has also been awarded $1,460,000 by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to continue their work.
Danford says it will help with the council’s three-year plan which includes several projects aimed at making the jail system more efficient and healing its disproportionate effects on minority communities.
“One of the areas that we are most excited about is the seed funding to start a race equity fellowship program here in Charleston,” Danford said.
To reduce the jail’s population, CJCC has helped implement a number of changes, from expanding help other than jail time for people with mental illness or substance abuse, to citing and releasing low-level, non-violent offenders.
“Law-enforcement really embracing decisions to not use jail for low level, non-serious crimes, things like simple possession of marijuana or open container,” Danford said. “These were charges that were most frequently being booked into the Charleston county jail when we started that also disproportionately impacted the black community.”
Keith Smalls spent 19 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and he is now a community partner with the CJCC.
“I served in excess of 19 years in the department of corrections so when I got home I looked forward to the opportunity to be a contributor and try to find ways where I can heal the hurt that I have cost for my time,” Smalls said.
Smalls said during his time at the county jail, he wishes he had the changes made by the CJCC, one including legal help for new inmates as they navigate their bond court hearing.
“Having an attorney present, legal counsel, at your initial bond hearing, that’s just an amazing part of the process that I thought ‘wow, I didn’t have that,’” Smalls said.
More information on the CJCC and their current work can be found online here.
