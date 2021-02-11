Berkeley Co. School District now has anonymous tip line for COVID-19 concerns

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District teachers, parents and students now have a way voice their concerns about COVID-19 without the fear of retaliation.
The district has unveiled a COVID-19 tip line that can be used anonymously. District officials decided to implement the tip line after OSHA came up with new guidelines back in January.
Those guidelines ask employers to have a way for employees to anonymously voice concerns regarding the pandemic. While the OSHA guidelines only impacted employees, the district decided to allow students and parents to utilize the anonymous reporting as well.
The district already had a tip line on their mobile app that could be used anonymously for reporting fights, crimes or other general concerns. They expanded the app to include COVID-19-specific issues.
In addition, they added a new phone line just for COVID-19 concern. Callers simply leave a message. Public information officer Katie Tanner says the voicemail box will be checked three times a day.
“We’re all in this together,” Tanner said. “This has been a very difficult year but we exist for our students to learn and be safe and so we want to make sure people know that we can’t address a problem if we are not aware of it. We are a very large district.”
Remaining anonymous is an option, however Tanner encourages all employees to feel comfortable in voicing their concerns to their direct supervisors. The new tip line number is (843) 899-8891.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.