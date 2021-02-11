Bond denied for man accused of shooting at employees, wounding one at Charleston bar

By Ray Rivera | February 11, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 6:29 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond has been denied for a 29-year-old man accused of shooting at employees and wounding one of them at a downtown Charleston bar.

Brandon Jarell Bailey of Charleston was in court on Thursday for the shooting that happened at the King Street Public House last week. Charleston police officials said the shooting occurred after an argument over the bar closing.

Bailey is charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carry of a handgun.

According to police, the incident started when a group of four people became upset about being made to leave the bar at closing time and not being allowed back inside.

Investigators said this led to a verbal altercation with the bouncers on the sidewalk in front of the door.

According to investigators, when the 28-year-old victim, identified as another employee at Public House, went to the door to help his co-workers one of the subjects in the group, identified as Bailey, took out a gun and fired shots at the staff before fleeing.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.

