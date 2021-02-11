Charleston Animal Society issues urgent plea for adoptions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Animal Society is asking for help after another shelter has become overwhelmed due to the intake of 50 dogs who were living in one home.
The midlands shelter is over capacity with only two staff members after the new dogs took their total above 100 dogs.
Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina initiative sent a request to shelter and rescue organizations around the state asking them to take in one or more canines in crisis.
“This particular shelter is at the breaking point, and we all need to step up and help these animals,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said.
Charleston Animal Society says they plan to take as many of the dogs as possible and need the community’s help to adopt as many dogs as possible.
“As we reach out to help a community in crisis, we are turning to our Lowcountry community to make it possible. We are hoping that anyone who hears this will make room for one more, so we can make room for one more,” Elmore said.
Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Rd. in North Charleston. Their current adoptable animals can be seen by visiting CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/adopt. The shelter is open on weekdays from noon until 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
