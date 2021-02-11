Conway police announce $10K reward for info in shooting death of mother, young daughter

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the double homicide of a mother and her young daughter, Conway police said Thursday.
Tasjunique Graham and Bailey Simon were shot and killed on Suggs Street last September.
Graham died at the scene, while the 3-year-old Simon died days later at a local hospital.
“You’re talking about a 3-year-old. They didn’t deserve any of this,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long said.
Long said they’re just not getting any new information coming in, and need help from the community.
“It’s not a cold case but the leads are not coming in, we’re not getting the cooperation and assistance from people we are hoping would assist with,” Long said.
He said he is not sure how whoever did this lives with themselves.
“I hope your conscious gets the better of you and you’re at the point of your life where you just can’t live with yourself because of the guilt of what you know that you’ve done,” Long said.
And since that person hasn’t come forward, he hopes those around that person who knows something will instead.
He said in the meantime, they’re focusing a lot more on technology leads, from cellular data to nearby security footage. Long said it’ll only get harder to solve as time continues to pass.
The FBI is also involved, they’re putting up the money for the reward.
“Sometimes they just need to be asked again. So I’m asking again to the public and the community. If you know anything at all, we desperately need your assistance,” Long said.
Anyone who has information on the case is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
